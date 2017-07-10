Redway Warriors get busy with banking volunteers on clean up

Eager students joined forces with volunteers from Santander as part of the first wave of the Citizens:mk Redways Relaunch campaign.

Year 7 and 8 pupils from St Paul’s Catholic School spent a day with 16 volunteers from the banking group’s Milton Keynes office, cleaning up an overgrown and rubbish-strewn part of the Redway near the school.

St Paul's Catholic School Redway clean up

The day was a vital action day for the campaign which saw pupils donning their ‘Redway Warriors’ t-shirts and using litter-picking equipment purchased, and donated to the cause, by Santander.

As well as cans, bottles, plastic bags and nappies, the Redway Warriors found padlocks and chains discarded in the undergrowth.

These items, and the debris from the overgrown bushes and plants, filled dozens of rubbish sacks.

Teacher Meghan Jones said: “Everyone worked so hard on the day and it was incredible to see the end result.

“When we compared before and after pictures we could really see the huge difference that all our efforts have made.”

Santander’s head of third party management and procurement Karen Robson added: “Working with the St Paul’s students has been brilliant.

“Suddenly this whole Redway has opened up and all it’s taken is some people wanting to do it and a little bit of time.

“All of my team has gained something from today just by being among the pupils and getting positive comments from the wider community.”