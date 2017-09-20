Refuse collector run over by his bin lorry in Milton Keynes

A refuse collector had to be taken to hospital after a bin lorry ran over his foot on Monday.

An ambulance was called for the Serco employee after the incident at Oakridge Park.

A spokesman for Serco, who hold the refuse collecting contract for MK Council, said: “One of our loaders sustained an injury to their foot after he stumbled while getting out of a waste collection vehicle and the vehicle’s wheel went over his foot.”

The spokesman added: “He was taken to Milton Keynes hospital for an X-ray. At this stage we believe the injury to be minor.

“As is normal practice with any health and safety incident, we have begun a thorough investigation to establish exactly why this happened and we will take any necessary action as a result of the findings.”