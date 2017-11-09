Remembrance Day services across Milton Keynes

Thousands of people will unite this weekend to remember those who lost their lives fighting for their country.

Preparations are being made for Remembrance Day services with events taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The following azre the services being held in the Milton Keynes area.

> Friday 10 November

MK Jubilee Branch schools parade, Woughton Memorial, Coffee Hall – start approx. 10.30am http://branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/milton-keynes/remembrance

> Saturday 11 November

Armistice Day at MK Rose, Campbell Park – start 10.45am http://www.theparkstrust.com/whats-on/event-details/1733

> Sunday 12 November

Bletchley Branch Parade, St Mary’s Church, Bletchley – start approx. 10.30am

Newport Pagnell Parade, High Street Newport Pagnell – start approx. 10.30am

MK Jubilee Branch, Woughton Memorial, Coffee Hall - start approx. 10.30am

New Bradwell Parade, War Memorial on Newport Road - start 2pm

Fenny Stratford Memorial Service, outside Knowles School - start 09:30am.