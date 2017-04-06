Reminder to patients in Milton Keynes to ensure they have enough medication over Easter

With the egg-citement of the Easter break and preparations taking place to enjoy the long weekend, Milton Keynes residents are being reminded to collect their prescriptions ahead of any bank holiday weekend closures.

NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) is reminding patients who take regular medication to ensure they have enough repeat medicines in stock to last them across the Easter break.

Anyone needing a repeat prescription is being encouraged to contact their GP surgery early, so that prescriptions can be ready and patients don’t risk leaving a gap in their treatment.

“Some simple preparations in advance of the bank holiday weekend can benefit patients and health services alike,” said Dr Nicola Smith, Chair of Milton Keynes CCG.

“The Easter holiday period is a time best spent with friends and family, and not at your local A&E department. By taking simple measures to keep healthy – such as keeping a well-stocked medicine cabinet, and knowing what services are available to you if you do become ill, will help make best use of your time, and that of the emergency services who are left free to treat serious cases. Remember to call 111, available 24/7 for medical advice if your illness is not life threatening.”

Local pharmacy opening times will be available soon on the CCG website: http://www.miltonkeynesccg.nhs.uk/



For non-chocolate-egg related illnesses and for further health advice, visit the NHS Choices website at http://www.nhs.uk/pages/home.aspx