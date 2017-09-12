Renewed appeal for missing Milton Keynes woman

Police have renewed an appeal for information to trace a missing woman from Milton Keynes after a possible sighting in Leicester.

Sherena Begum, aged 30, was last seen in Helford Place, Milton Keynes at about 7.30am on July 21.

Sherena is Asian, slim, with black hair, and it is possible she may be wearing a head scarf.

There was a possible sighting of Serena at Leicester train station on Wednesday (6/9).

Sherena is known to use public transport and travel by train and bus.

She has connections to Oxford, Cambridge, Sheffield, Luton and London, particularly the borough of Brent.

Anyone with information is urged to call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote the reference for this investigation which is 43170216716.