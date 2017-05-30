Renowned film director set to visit Milton Keynes

Renowned director Ken Loach is coming to MK for a screening and Q&A of his Palme D’Or winning film, “I, Daniel Blake”.

The film offers a glimpse into the heart-breaking realities of austerity Britain.

The event will be at Shenley Brook End School on Thursday at 5.45pm.

Loach’s film is a powerful indictment of Britain’s benefits system and looks set to attract a full house at the school’s 450 capacity theatre just a week before the general election.

The film draws on the real-life experiences of austerity Britain and staff from the Department of Work and Pensions are thanked in the credits for their assistance in researching for the film.

Tickets are avaliable here.