Repair work begins on 20 porte cocheres in Milton Keynes

Twenty porte cocheres in Milton Keynes are currently undergoing maintenance and repair work as part of the Council’s ongoing programme.

A porte cochere is one of the covered structure or shelters dotted around the city centre and are considered a unique feature of MK.

Initially scaffolding will be erected around any porte cochere included in the programme this year to enable access.

There may be parking bays closed off next to the work area and pedestrian diversions will be in place for safety.

Occasionally there may be inactivity within the closed off area which allows certain parts of the work to complete, such as drying time.

Depending on the weather, it takes around nine working days to complete all phases of the work.

The work includes:

Replacing old roofing system with a new more durable system

Upgrading the roof drainage system

Installation of additional access hatches for ease of maintenance

Rendering and painting

Repainting steelwork

Installation of new drainage if required

More information about this and other Highways work can be found at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/highways-and-transport-hub

