Resident wins bid for bins after rat infestation in Milton Keynes flat

A tenant who shared a video online of rats outside his block of flats in a bid to to shock the council into action has had his wish granted.

The resident, who did not want to be named, filmed the vermin in October and the rats could be seen scrabbling around a pile of bin bags.

The desperate tenant pleaded to the council for ‘Euro’ bins to be put in place after the rats started to get INSIDE the council property.

The residents of Durrans Court in Fenny Stratford have now been given the requested Euro bins, just three months after the initial complaint.

Councillor Mohammed Khan arranged for the council to take a range of actions, including cutting back bushes and using rat catching measures.

The council, following a lot of pressures, has now put in place three special ‘Euro’ rubbish bins.

Councillor Khan said: “Cleaning up the refuse areas and getting the new bins in is crucial to on-going work to tackle the rats.

“Residents also need to use the three new secure bins, I will keep an eye on the problem and help ensure the bins are properly used and the area properly cleaned.”