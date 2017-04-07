Residents banned from parking outside homes in Milton Keynes

Frustrated residents facing fines for parking outside their own homes have issued a giant ‘we told you so’ to MK Council.

Families in Fenny Stratford’s Penn Road have been served with a traffic order banning them from parking in their own cul-de-sac during working hours.

The ‘temporary’ restriction will last for 18 months to allow for construction traffic from a development of new homes on their doorstep.

Residents, who objected to the development on the grounds of traffic chaos, say their worst fears have come true.

Milton Keynes Council granted planning permission for the 39 new homes last year, promising Penn Road householders would be “minimally impacted” by the building work.

One resident said: “It’s turned out to be a massive impact. We can’t park anywhere near our homes between 8am and 4.30pm on weekdays and 8am and 1pm on Saturdays.

“There is nowhere else to park and the nearest public car park is up to ten minutes walk away.

She added: “The council didn’t listen when we said Penn Road was too narrow for construction traffic – now we’ve been proved right.”

The council say the traffic prohibition is necessary to allow safe and unobstructed access to the development site.

“We told MK Council the road couldn’t cope with construction traffic but they didn’t listen.”