Residents uproar after Milton Keynes flasher walks free

Residents are calling for action after a man who incidently exposed himself to a five-year-old girl, walked free from police custody.

The community near Sheelin Grove, Bletchley ‘tracked down’ the man who was accused of flashing the young girl, finding him and where he lived.

Residents contacted the Citizen and said they passed the information onto Thames Valley Police.

They then spoke of their outrage after the man was arrested, held overnight and then released without charge the following day.

Residents claim they were told charges were not pressed because of the witnesses age.

One said: “We have seen this man around parks before, and he even followed one a young girl home.

“After getting all this information together and reporting him to the police, it was dropped because the witness was only five and apparently not old enough to make a formal identification.

“Nothing has changed, they put out an appeal for information, which we give them, what more do they want?”

“We’re so disappointed because we gave them this man on a plate after he was identified by the girl he exposed himself to.

“But now he’s just allowed to walk free, what will it take for the police to do something?”

In response to this, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson, said: “Thames Valley Police is unable to respond to complaints made through the media.

“All complaints regarding service received from the police are taken extremely seriously and any concerns can be raised with our professional standards department.”

A formal complaint is yet to be lodged by the residents.