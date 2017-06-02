Retail giant to raise a cuppa in Milton Keynes for Marie Curie

John Lewis Milton Keynes will be holding a Blooming Great Tea Party on Friday 9th June, to support terminal illness charity, Marie Curie.

The event, which will take place in The Place To Eat, will give customers the opportunity to meet volunteers and staff from the charity Marie Curie.

The Blooming Great Tea Party is Marie Curie’s summer fundraiser and encourages everyone to get together and hold a tea party, bake sale or special tea break in aid of the charity.

This year the Blooming Great Tea Party will be supported by John Lewis nationwide - the first time the campaign has been supported on this scale by a retailer.

Customers visiting John Lewis Milton Keynes on June 9 will be able to buy tea and cake in The Place To Eat, meet Marie Curie fundraisers, find out more about hosting their own tea party, and take a selfie alongside a giant Marie Curie teacup.

​John Lewis will also be making an additional £20,000 donation nationally to Marie Curie, ​following the Blooming Great Tea Parties taking place in John Lewis shops up and down the country this June.

Paul Hunt Head of Branch at John Lewis Milton keynes said: “We’re really proud to be supporting Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Tea Party campaign and I know everyone at John Lewis Milton Keynes is looking forward to welcoming customers to our own tea party in The Place to Eat.

“Everyone loves tea and cake, so join us over a cuppa, get inspired, and why not host your own Blooming Great Tea Party at home to raise money for such a great cause.”

Hazel Benden Marie Curie Community Fundraiser in the Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire areas added: “We’d like to invite everyone to join us for a cuppa and some cake at John Lewis.

“We hope we can show everyone how easy and fun it is to hold a Blooming Great Tea Party and inspire people to hold their own later in the month.

“Every cuppa counts in helping Marie Curie provide care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their families.”

To join the John Lewis Blooming Great Tea Party head to:

John Lewis Milton Keynes, The Place To Eat restaurant, 2nd Floor.

The Blooming Great Tea Party will take place between 10-4pm and is open to all customers.

To find out more about hosting your own Blooming Great Tea Party and to receive your free fundraising pack, call 0800 716 146 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty