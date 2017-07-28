Revamped play area in Milton Keynes is officially launched

Have your say

Bradwell Common play area was officially opened on Wednesday afternoon.

Children helped deputy mayor, Martin Petchey cut the ribbon to launch the newly revamped play area.

The space has had a complete make over thanks to funding from WREN (Waste Recycling Environmental Ltd), Milton Keynes Council and Bradwell Parish Council.

There is now a range of equipment for all ages to use as well as a multi-use games area.

A group of children initially wrote to the parish council to express their opinions about the state of the play park which set the wheels in motion.

Year 6 children from Summerfield School helped at the planning stage with ideas for the type of equipment they wanted to have in the park.