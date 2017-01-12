REVEALED: Milton Keynes station named one of the most expensive to park

Milton Keynes train station has been named one of the most expensive rail stations to park in across the country.

Parking at MK central costs £10.80 for the day, making it the 8th of the most costly charges in the UK.

Reading station had the highest daily parking charge of 100 commuter towns and cities across the country at £23.70, according to analysis by complaint service Resolver.

The report comes as rail fares in Britain increased by an average of 2.3% on January 2.

Resolver founder James Walker said: “With increases on the horizon on everything from household goods to mortgage costs, the people I speak to are really concerned about making ends meet in 2017.

“Though train and parking companies can’t be forced to reduce their prices, you can still recoup some of your losses by remembering your rights and claiming for refunds if you’re delayed or making a complaint if you face an unfair parking charge.”

According to Resolver, the top 10 are:

1. Reading £23.70

2. Southampton Airport Parkway £15

3. Guildford £14.50

4. Brighton £13.10

5. Ebbsfleet £12.60

=6. Coventry £12

=6. Macclesfield £12

8. Milton Keynes £10.80

9. Billericay £10.60

10. Woking £10.50