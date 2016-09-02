REVEALED: The best and worst of Milton Keynes secondary schools

According to ‘School Guide’ The Webber Independent School, Denbigh and Oakgrove are the high flying secondary schools in Milton Keynes.

The website rates schools based on Ofsted reports, exam results, parent satisfaction and reviews and pupil to teacher ratio.

It then produces an individual rank for each, the highest attainable mark is five stars.

Milton Keynes secondary schools were ranked:

1. The Webber Independent School | 5 stars

2. Denbigh School | 5 stars

3. Oakgrove School | 5 stars

4. Ousedale School | 4 stars

5. Shenley Brook End School | 4 stars

6. The Hazeley Academy | 4 stars

7. Walton High | 4 stars

8. St Paul’s Catholic School | 3 stars

9. The Radcliffe School | 3 stars

10. Stantonbury Campus | 3 stars

11. Lord Grey School | 3 stars

12. Sir Herbert Leon Academy | 2 stars

13. The Milton Keynes Academy | 1 star

School Guide only awards schools with a star rating when they have enough data to rate it accurately.

The Webber Independent School principal, Hilary Marsden, said: “We are absolutely delighted at this news, we have very experienced, talented staff and we do things differently to other schools.

“We have a huge support system and focus on study skills to make sure our students can become independent learners as well we succeed in exams.”

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes Academy, said: “We do not feel the data on the website reflects the progress being made by the young people at our school.”