Rick Wakeman cashes in his CHIPS on the air in Milton Keynes

Prog rock legend Rick Wakeman hit the airwaves today, when he visited the studio of a customer radio station in MK.

Jackpot FM is listened to by thousands of people every day in the Praesepe group’s family of eight Beacon Bingo clubs, 145 Cashino adult gaming centres and several family entertainment centres across the country.

During his time on air, Rick spoke about his career with bands such as Yes and Strawbs, and also applauded customers and staff for their efforts in helping to raise over £500,000 for CHIPS – a charity founded by the UK gaming industry.

CHIPS aims to improve the lives of young people with severe mobility problems by providing them with specialised custom built powered wheelchairs.

Rick said: “I was delighted to visit Jackpot FM. It was a day well spent meeting the team and engaging with the listeners. It was also an opportunity to highlight the amazing efforts staff and customers have gone through to raise money for CHIPS - it’s such a great cause.”

Chris Drake, Head of Interactive for Praesepe, added: “Having Rick Wakeman with us has been great and our staff and customers have loved listening to him live on Jackpot FM. Rick did a fantastic job of thanking colleagues and customers who work so hard to raise money for CHIPS.”