Ricky Hatton to guest at charity event in Milton Keynes

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton is coming to Milton Keynes to support the charity Heroes Children Fund later this year.

Ricky, who rose to fame after defeating Kostya Tszyu, will entertain the audience and tell tales from his career on October 20.

Attendees will also enjoy a three-course meal, live auction, raffle and the opportunity to buy some unique sports memorabilia.

Heroes Children Fund is hosting the evening as part of a big push to help raise further awareness of its work.

Run on a solely voluntary basis, Heroes Children Fund supports the children of fallen servicemen, emergency personnel and charity workers by sending the families on holidays and remembering them at special time during the year.

The charity is also now on the lookout for sponsors to support the event and ensure the evening allows the charity to raise a great amount of money.

“We are extremely excited to announce our evening with Ricky Hatton in Milton Keynes,” said Lewis Scott, chairman at Heroes Children Fund.

“It’s a real sign of our intent as a charity, to show we want the people and businesses of Milton Keynes and the surrounding area to help support us and help continually raise our profile.

To book tickets visit www.iboxingtickets.com