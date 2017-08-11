Ride for Willen Cycling Sportive returns to Milton Keynes

On Sunday 20th August, Willen Hospice’s cycling sportive, Ride for Willen returns for a second year.

Starting and finishing at Cranfield University, the event offers three routes for participants to choose – 65 miles, 40 miles or 27 miles – with the first route taking off from 8.30am. The sportive is open to a range of abilities and provides picturesque scenes of our surrounding countryside.

Maya Joseph-Hussain, director of business development at Willen Hospice said: “We hope this year’s Ride for Willen is just as popular as last years. It’s a great way for local cycle enthusiasts to get together to do a sportive whilst supporting our care.

“We’ve had lots of registrations already but there’s still time to get involved and help raise vital funds to support our care.”

Find out more at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/rideforwillen

