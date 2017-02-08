Ride High charity helps Milton Keynes girl overcome adversity - and now she’s a Miss England finalist!

A girl from Milton Keynes who turned her life around with the help and support of the Ride High charity, is now a finalist in Miss England 2017.

From the age of eight, Carrie White carried the secret burden of a hidden and frightening home life.

She joined Ride High, the Milton Keynes charity for disadvantaged children, aged 14, and eventually found the strength to confess what had happened to her.

Her journey from terrified youngster took years but now with a job, her own home and a positive future she is raising money to help other children.

Carrie, now 20, and still based in Milton Keynes is a regional finalist in Miss England 2017. She is competing for the Miss Charity sash and raising money for her chosen charity Beauty With A Purpose, ‘helping children worldwide’.

“So many young people endure treacherous journeys in silence,” Carrie said, “Ride High not only changed my life but showed me that it was possible for me to help others in my situation - I can to reach out to those children suffering and show them that life can be different.

“Competing for the Miss Charity Sash gives me the exposure to pursue my passion and carry out my purpose. I realised the hell I lived through for over a decade provided me with a gift, one of compassion that simply cannot go to waste.”

As she spoke confidently on stage in front of 300 people at the Ride High Ball last month at Jury’s Inn it is hard to believe that she was a former Ride High member.

“Being an ambassador for Ride High has enabled me for the first time to tell my story and give back to a charity that helps some of our most vulnerable citizens here in Milton Keynes. I’m proud that I helped to raise £86,000 for the charity on that night – now its time for me to do more – I want to raise £1,000 before Miss England Regional Finals in April.

“The profile that Miss England brings means I can reach this target but I need help from the MK community to make that a reality.”

Progress through Miss England is not an easy task, but Carrie has secured the help of local company sponsor inBodilight Aesthetic Clinic.

But she needs help to raise another £700. If you would like to support her, visit her Virgin Money Giving page by searching her name on the website.

> Carrie is also hosting a fundraising afternoon tea and raffle at St Andrew’s Church, Great Linford on Saturday 25th March 3pm-5pm, all are welcome.