Ride High Silver Screen Ball raises more than £86K in Milton Keynes

Children’s charity Ride High rolled out the red carpet last Saturday, welcoming more than 290 guests to the Ride High Silver Screen Ball at Jurys Inn Milton Keynes.

Special guest and patron of the charity, Jeremy Vine, BBC Radio 2 and current Eggheads presenter headlined the evening which raised a record breaking £86K – the most the annual event has ever raised.

Throughout the evening guests enjoyed an entertaining and hugely successful Live Auction and Pledge hosted by Ride High Founder and CEO Rachel Medill, followed by a live band to dance the night away.

The highlights included speeches from two Ride High graduates who found the confidence to stand on stage and tell their own personal stories about how the charity changed their lives. Current Ride High members were also at the Ball as ambassadors for the evening. They were excited to introduce a beautiful collage they created as the final item in the Live auction, which was sold for a staggering £2,200!

Ride High will use every penny raised at the Ball to continue supporting disadvantaged children in Milton Keynes in 2017.

‘I am absolutely delighted that the Ball raised such a huge amount of money,” said Rachel Medill.

“This really will make such a difference to so many young lives in Milton Keynes. I would like to thank everyone involved in making the event such a huge success – a special thanks goes to our wonderful volunteers and our sponsors Sysmex UK and RSM UK’.