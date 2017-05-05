Road closures ahead of improvement works in Milton Keynes

Work began yesterday to resurface sections of Midsummer Boulevard.

The road closures will last for four weeks to facilitate the works.

Sections of road will need to be planed the old surface removed and a new asphalt surface applied. Once complete new lining will be painted onto the surface.

This affects Midsummer Boulevard near the Point. Therefore all buses will use alternative stops outside The Food Centre/CMK Theatre District

Traffic management is in place during this time to direct traffic to alternative routes.

All information can be found on www.roadworks.org