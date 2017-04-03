Road closures in place for the Milton Keynes Marathon

Drivers are being warned to be prepared for road closures on Sunday 30th April and Bank Holiday Monday 1st May for one of the biggest mass-participation sporting events of the year, the Milton Keynes Marathon.

A number of roads will be closed or have restrictions imposed to ensure the safety of an expected 10,000 runners across the MK Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay and Superhero Fun Run on Bank Holiday Monday, and the Rocket 5K race the previous day.

Event director Andy Hully said: “Unfortunately with an event of this size a certain amount of disruption is inevitable and we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures, which are necessary for the safety of all those involved, will be lifted as soon as possible.”

Drivers can plan ahead by checking the interactive maps on the event website for the full details of roads which will be affected and the times of the closures and restrictions at mkmarathon.com/road-closures

Drivers can also ring the event traffic hotline for updates on 0845 387 1685.

Official parking at Stadium MK has sold out and organisers are calling on spectators and runners not to use shoppers’ carparks.

“If you have not booked VIP Stadium or Park N Walk then you should park considerately in the industrial areas surrounding the stadium and NOT in the parking areas of the nearby retail and trade outlets, or in areas signed as privately owned (such as Granby Trade Park) where there is a risk of clamping,” said Andy.

The Milton Keynes Marathon is set to be one of the biggest events of the MK50 celebratory year with plenty of family fun all day in the new Race Village which will feature a live DJ, music and entertainment plus kids’ inflatables, a climbing wall, bungee trampolines, bumper cars and bouncy castles.

And while the kids are having fun, Mum and Dad can relax with some refreshing local beers courtesy of Concrete Cow Brewery.

To take part in the Milton Keynes Marathon visit www.mkmarathon.com

