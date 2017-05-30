Road works on bridge will shut Milton Keynes road for six weeks

The Newport Road Bridge over the Great Ouse, New Bradwell is undergoing essential refurbishment works.

The work started in mid-May and will take around six weeks to complete.

It will be necessary to fully close this section of Newport Road whilst the work is taking place so it can be carried out over a shorter period.

A diversion route will be in place during this time for all traffic.

The majority of bus services will be redirected along a different diversion route to minimise congestion apart from the 7 electric bus route. A

ccess to all residential streets and business will continue as normal. Every effort is being made to minimise disruption to road users and residents.

The first stage of the work will remove the top layer of road to get to the structure beneath.

After that repair works will take place and a new waterproofing system will be laid.