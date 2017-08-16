Robber drags woman along by her handbag on Milton Keynes redway

A 56-year-old woman dragged along the floor by a redway robber who tried to snatch her handbag.

The incident, which landed the victim in hospital, took place on Sunday at about 4pm on the redway between the V6 and the allotments in Caledonian Road, New Bradwell.

The woman was walking along the redway at the rear of the allotment when two men walked past her. They then turned around and one of the men grabbed her bag.

During the struggle, the victim fell to the floor and was dragged along the ground before letting go of the bag.

Both men then fled the scene down Caledonian Road.

A member of the public then came to the aid of the victim, who sustained an injury to her leg and was taken to hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged.

Her silver leather style handbag was stolen in the incident. It contained a purse, cash, keys and payment cards.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Day of the Milton Keynes Investigation Hub, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.

“If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”