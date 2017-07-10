Robots, rockets, and augmented reality tempt Milton Keynes youngsters to try new career options

City youngsters celebrated history by diving into the future, with a day of robots, space rockets and augmented reality at centre:mk on Friday (July 7).

Industry experts from MK Innovates were on hand to encourage kids to carve a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) at a festival marking Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday.

An intergalactic Dalek managed to upstage special guests Iain Stewart MP, Mayor David Hopkins, and High Sheriff Peter Kara, who jointly opened the interactive event as hundreds flocked to Middleton Hall for the two-day festival supported by Women Leaders.

And the trio got fully involved in finding out what the festival has to offer, from robots playing Connect 4, to augmented reality featuring dinosaurs, and F1 cars with support of companies including Nissan, the Open University, the University of Buckingham, the University of Bedfordshire, Catapult, the School of Physical Sciences, Red Bull, and MK Dons.

Jan Flawn CBE, founder of PJ Care and Women Leaders, brought the interactive event to Milton Keynes so that children, and especially girls, could see what STEM subjects have to offer them in the future.

She said: “STEM subjects are actually incredibly exciting and we need to encourage children and other students to consider these subjects when making their choices. There is a shortage of skilled technicians, scientists and engineers in Milton Keynes and of course these careers pay very well.

“This two-day event not only showcases the successful industries we have in Milton Keynes, but will be fun and inspirational - giving children the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be involved in STEM subjects.

“They’re having a hands on experience today to give them an insight into these industries to hopefully encourage them to follow in the future.”

