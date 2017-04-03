Ross Kemp cuts the ribbon on new GO Outdoors store in Milton Keynes

GO Outdoors re-opened its newly refurbished Milton Keynes store on Saturday, with actor, author and BAFTA award-winning investigative journalist, Ross Kemp. Ross was on hand to cut the ceremonial ribbon officially marking the new store open for business.

The Milton Keynes community were invited to meet Ross who answered questions during a public Q&A.

In true GO Outdoors style, the store hosted a variety of family activities and entertainment including a bouncy castle, face painting, balloon modelling and an ice cream station.

Commenting on the re-opening of the superstore Ross said: “I am honoured to be part of the exciting reopening of the Milton Keynes GO Outdoors store and to welcome the community in to the new space. For me, encouraging the public to get outdoors is really important. There is a big world out there with endless

adventures to be had; a little encouragement and the right kit is all you need to explore.”

Glyn Roberts, store manager, added: “The day was a great success. It was fantastic to see the Milton Keynes community get behind the new store, and we are thankful for Ross being part of another store opening as the GO Outdoors branch continues to expand across the country.”