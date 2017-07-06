RSPCA appeal after dog with red raw skin found in Milton Keynes

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dog who had lost all of her fur was found straying in Milton Keynes.

The Staffordshire bull terrier was found in Polruan Place, in Fishermead, by a member of the public on Monday last week (26 June) and she was collected by the local dog warden. However, due to the state she was in, the RSPCA were contacted. She has now been transferred into the RSPCA’s care, where she has been named Millie.

Millie was taken to the RSPCA after being found in Fishermead

RSPCA inspector Susan Haywood said: “Poor Millie has lost almost all of her fur as a result of the skin condition mange, which has also resulted in her being covered in scabs. When she was found her skin was red raw and bleeding - she must have been so uncomfortable and in so much pain.

“She has been looked at by a vet, who believes that she would have been suffering. We are keen to find her owner so we can establish how she managed to get into this state. Millie is not microchipped so we are relying on the public to help us find out who allowed her to get like this.”

Anyone who has any information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, leaving a message for Inspector Haywood.

“We want to make it clear that if you have a pet, you are responsible for ensuring the animal receives veterinary treatment for any conditions which may arise,” Inspector Haywood added.

“Not doing so results in a situation like this, where an animal requires urgent help because someone has not taken their responsibility seriously.”