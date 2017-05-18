Rubbish games encourage waste reduction for enterprising pupils

Enterprising city youngsters are promoting recycling and waste reduction to a teenage audience with rubbish inspired fun and games.

Walton High’s Young Enterprise Group, Fusion, has created its very own special interactive classroom resources with advice from Milton Keynes Council’s waste education officer Sarah Spicer.

Joined by Louise Ousley from environmental consultancy firm Amey, Sarah worked with the Year 11 and Year 12 pupils to help them come up with ideas to teach young people about recycling, waste education and renewable energy.

Together, the pupils created a cartoon animation to encourage food waste reduction, as well as maps showing the journey of waste, a video debating the 5p bag charge and a card game and biodegradability.

Amey has been working in partnership with Milton Keynes Council to design and build a new waste recovery park, which is due to be fully operational in the coming months. The resources created by Fusion will be used within the onsite education centre.

Milton Keynes Council’s waste education officer Sarah Spicer said: “The food waste animation that the pupils have produced is just what we were hoping for to engage a teenage and younger audience. I am very impressed by their creative ideas and commitment to getting it just right.”

Watch Fusion’s food waste animation here: https://youtu.be/NDXNeFFnSyY

Interactive sessions will be available to schools, community and youth groups covering a mix of recycling, waste and energy topics at the MK Waste Recovery Park’s Education Centre when it opens in late Spring 2017.

If you are interested in booking a session, contact mk.education@amey.co.uk for more information.