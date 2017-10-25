Safari park welcomes precious new arrival

Woburn Safari Park has a precious new addition - a baby Addax.

With a name inspired by her mother Forest, Raine has instantly gained a reputation as one of the park’s most vocal young residents, calling out to keepers whenever they approach.

Also known as the white antelope, Addax are critically endangered.

Recent surveys have found just three individuals in the wild with ongoing threats to survival including poaching. As an important future hope for the species, Raine will remain at Woburn and be closely monitored by the captive breeding programme.

Chris Smart, head of section said: “Raine is fascinated by people and calls out to nearby keepers to get their attention. She’s lively like her mum and doesn’t stop calling till she gets what she wants.”