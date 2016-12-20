Santa makes a dash for it in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice held its Santa Dash on Sunday which took place around Willen North Lake, starting and finishing just outside the Willen Hospice gardens.

More than 500 dashers attended and so far more than £7000 has been raised to support the specialist care Willen Hospice provides.

Currently it costs £7 per minute for Willen Hospice to provide the specialist end-of-life care for its patients and support for their loved ones –events such as the Santa Dash contribute greatly to helping raise those urgently needed funds.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, Events Manager at Willen Hospice said “We were delighted to see so many people take part in our Santa Dash. It was a wonderful morning for a festive run and was fantastic to see a big group of Santa’s from the community take part showing much needed support for the care we provide here at Willen Hospice. Thank you to everyone who took part.”