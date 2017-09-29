Santander bank announces closure of branch in Milton Keynes

Santander has announced the closure of its Bletchley branch by the end of the year.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “Following a review of our property strategy in Milton Keynes and consultation with our recognised Trade Union Advance, who represent our colleagues at our Bletchley site, we have announced that we will be consolidating our operations in Bletchley with other existing offices in Milton Keynes which are in close proximity.

Staff currently based in Bletchley will be relocated to Milton Keynes.

“We expect colleagues currently based in Bletchley to be located from these other sites by the end of the year, which will also coincide with the closure of our site in Bletchley. The majority of the team in Bletchley work in our Retail Contact Centre providing very similar services for our customers to our RCC operation in Milton Keynes.

“Bringing these teams together will benefit our customers and will also enhance communication across the newly combined team. Our Produban colleagues who are currently based in Bletchley will also move,” the spokesman added.

“Over the next few weeks and months we will continue to work closely with Advance as the consolidation progresses and we would like to thank our colleagues for their patience and understanding during the period of transition.”