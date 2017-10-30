Santander bikes and supermarket trolleys found during Milton Keynes litter pick

In less than two hours 40 volunteers collected more than 60 sacks of litter during a recent estate tidy up.

Residents joined members of the Beavers, Brownies, Cubs, Explorers and Scouts from the Loughton and Two Mile Ash Groups at the litter pick and street sign cleaning session in Loughton and Great Holm.

Participants found four supermarket trolleys; three supermarket baskets; two Santander bikes; a fire extinguisher; a car seat and a sleeping bag!