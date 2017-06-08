Scarecrows to take over village in Milton Keynes

The 2017 Loughton Scarecrow Trail begins this Saturday (June 10), leading out from the ancient church of All Saints.

The third biennial event is themed around nursery rhymes and fairy tales, and boasts nearly 80 scarecrows!

The event will begin at the church, and official guides will be for sale, including a quiz for children, and a voting slip for the Visitors’ Choice Award – a chance to vote for your favourite scarecrow.

Drinks and biscuits will be available between 11.00am and 2.00pm, with tea and cakes available from 2.00pm – 5.00pm on all three weekend days.

The trail celebrations include a Grand Raffle and a Silent Auction, which will both be hosted in the Church.

Bids for the Silent Auction can be made at any time during the Church opening hours and further details are available on the back of the Trail Guide.

The final part of the story will be at 4.30pm on Saturday 17 June at the Church when the Visitors’ Choice Award will be presented, and winners of the raffle and silent auction announced.

The trail creates a fun opportunity to explore an old part of Milton Keynes that has grown and expanded with the city over the last 50 years and it now very much part of it.

Event proceeds will go to support the church which celebrates its 800th anniversary in 2018.

