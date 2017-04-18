School planning in Milton Keynes is top of the class with 99% success rate

Ninety-nine percent of pupils starting school for the first time in Milton Keynes this autumn have been offered one of their preferred schools.

The figures, released by Milton Keynes Council show that more pupils than ever, 91.8%, have been offered their first preference - up three percent on last year’s number.

Almost six percent were allocated their second preference, with the remainder being offered their third or fourth choices.

In addition, 93.2% of Year 2 pupils transferring to junior school in September have been allocated their first preference school.

A total of 4915 applications were made for children starting school or transferring to junior school.

“This is great news for families with children starting primary school or moving to junior school,” said councillor Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and families.

“Applying for a school place can be a very daunting time for parents. We are committed to offering a good school place for every child close to where they live and I am pleased that once again, the hard work our officers put into planning the right number of places has meant that every child will be able to start one of their preferred schools in September.”

Milton Keynes Council has a well-established and successful school place planning process. A recent scorecard released by the Department for Education has revealed that the authority is one of the top performing councils in the country with a 100% record in providing good or outstanding new school places.

Parents who still need to make an application should complete a late application form which is available on the council’s website at www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/schooladmissions Late applications will be processed in June.