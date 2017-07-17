Schools get together for faith day with Bishop as guest of honour

Young people from around the region are feeling inspired following a gathering held at St Paul’s Catholic School.

Year 9 and 10 students from Thornton College in Thornton, Thomas Becket Catholic School in Northampton, St Thomas Moore Catholic School in Bedford and Cardinal Newman Catholic High School in Luton, joined St Paul’s pupils for Faith in Action Day.

This special day was organised by St Paul’s, the Catholic peace movement Pax Christi and the Northampton Youth Ministry Office.

The main aim of the event was to encourage pupils to explore how faith can be put into action in their daily lives.

Jennifer Rowlands, RE Teacher at St Paul’s, said: “We held our first St Paul’s Faith in Action Day last year and thought that this year it would be a great idea to open it up to other schools and build networks between local Catholic high schools in the Diocese.”

The day began with pupils being given the opportunity to quiz the guest of honour, The Right Reverend Peter Doyle, Bishop of Northampton.

They then participated in a series of workshops run by missionary organisation Columbans UK, Pax Christi, Young Christian Workers and Northampton Youth Ministry Office.

St Paul’s Catholic School student Dominika Mazur said: “It was really fun. I enjoyed meeting other people from other schools and getting to know how they practice their faith.”

All attending students received conference packs which contained a variety of items including sunglasses, highlighters and chocolate bars. They also took away a booklet that was full of practical ideas for putting faith into action.