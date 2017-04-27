Science explodes in the kitchen

Youngsters love hands-on science so Thornton College’s first ever kitchen science afternoon went down well.

Pupils enjoyed being up to their elbows with lots of messy experiments during the science spectacular, run by head of science Chris George.

Thornton School

He showed the pre-prep girls how much fun science can be by making ice-cream, freezing sausages with liquid nitrogen and blowing up balloons with solid carbon dioxide.

Eager pupils also raided the larder to create lava lamps and beautifully scented bath bombs using household products and ingredients such as baby oil, Alka-Seltzer and food colouring.

Chris told the girls: “Science is really good fun. It’s about seeing something amazing and having a guess as to why it’s happening.”

Addressing their parents, he added: “As more people ask questions we get closer to the truth. Maybe your daughters will be the people with answers to the next set of problems in the world.”