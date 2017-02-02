Second electric car launched in Milton Keynes

As MK celebrates its 50the anniversary, Mahindra a car manufacturer, is showcasing the town’s future.

The company launched a new zero-emission, all-electric e2o city car at thecentre:mk over the weekend.

Visitors also learnt about the way that Mahindra lets people buy and own the vehicle.

Shoppers could test drive the Mahindra e2o direct from the shopping centre.

Visitors to Central MK also saw one e2o on display and could speak to a team of experts.

Mahindra CEO, Steve Parkinson said: “We chose to launch the new zero-emission e20 car in Milton Keynes because it has been leading the way for low carbon and low emission vehicles for a number of years.”

He added: “Milton Keynes is ahead of its time and we hope that both visitors and residents enjoyed the display and test driving our new car.”