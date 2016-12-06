Second Five Guys restaurant opens in Milton Keynes

A second Five Guys restaurant has opened in Milton Keynes.

Claiming to be the ‘freshest’ of the fast food chains, Five Guys claims the chain does not have freezers on-site because everything is cooked fresh from scratch.

The fast food chain opened the second restaurant in intu Milton Keynes, just a few miles away from the initial store in the Xscape.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes, said: “The design of Five Guys is beautiful and an extremely welcome addition to the shopping centre and its customers.

“I wish them all the very best and look forward to sampling their amazing burgers.”