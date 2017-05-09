Second man arrested on suspicion of murder in Milton Keynes

A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Hang Yin Leung in Milton Keynes.

Hang Yin was taken to hospital following a burglary at her home in Orne Gardens, Bolbeck Park on Tuesday, January 31.

She died in hospital on Saturday 11 February.

A 24-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder this morning and is currently in police custody.

Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for information in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information relating to the case is urged to call 101 quoting reference ‘43170030690’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.