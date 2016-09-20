Second man charged with murder in connection to Eaglestone shooting

A second man has been charged with murder following a shooting in Milton Keynes in which a man was killed.

Albert Prempeh, 35, of Milton Keynes, was charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred in Osprey Close, Milton Keynes on Tuesday September 13 in which Suhail Mohammed, 19, was killed.

Prempeh was arrested on Saturday (September 17).

A 31-year-old woman who was also arrested on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released without charge.

Prempeh has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court.