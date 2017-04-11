‘Shaken’ Chinese community meet with council leader after murder in Milton Keynes

The Chinese community in Milton Keynes has spoke out about the fears surrounding them after a woman was killed in Bolbeck Park.

Three Chinese churches have joined forces and drafted a petition seeking assurance that their residents are safe in MK.

This comes after the robbery and alleged murder of Hong Kong woman Hang-Yin Leung.

Mrs Leung died after her home was ransacked by a gang earlier this year.

The churches drafted a petition and met with council leader Pete Marland over the weekend, hoping to raise their issues.

Samuel Wong of the Calvary Chinese Christian Church in Kents Hill said: “Our concerns have been passed over to the council and we are hopeful they will be resolved.

“The community is worried that crimes are so easily escalated and we want reassurance that we are not being targeted.”

Christine Choong added: “This crime has greatly shaken the Chinese community, the purpose of the letter is to get assurance that Chinese homes and businesses are safe.”

Councillor Marland added: “Milton Keynes is a very diverse city. We want to make sure that all communities feel safe and secure here.

“I was pleased to be able to discuss the concerns of the Chinese community, particularly after the horrible murder of Hang Yin Leung.

“I’ll be asking the Safer MK Partnership to look at how we can address the issues that have been raised by the Chinese community and continue to ensure MK feels like a welcoming place.”

Just 1.2 per cent of the MK population are made up of Chinese residents. This is equal to approximately 3,172 Chinese residents across the borough.

Thames Valley Police said: “There have been 186 burglaries reported in Milton Keynes this year, of which eight of the victims are from the Chinese community.

“Therefore, the figures do not suggest that the Chinese community is being particularly targeted.

“The force’s Major Crime Unit is continuing to carry out enquiries in relation to the murder investigation following the death of Hang Yin Leung.”