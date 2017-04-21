Sharla’s skydive helps funds for cystic fibrosis

A young woman from Milton Keynes who suffers from cystic fibrosis is to brave a 13,000ft skydive for a cause close to her heart.

Sharla Evans, 24, will make the great leap on May 26, raising funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, which funds research into the disease.

She said: “This cause is very close to my heart as it is a condition that affects every aspect of my life, everyday.

“Some may say I’m slightly mad, but for a long time I’ve wanted to do a skydive so before I am no longer physically able to do it I’ve decided I’m going to throw myself out of a plane.

“I decided I’m going to use my thrill-seeking ways to raise some money for a good cause and I picked one very close to my heart - the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.” Apart from receiving sponsorship through donations, Sharla is organising a raffle to be drawn on June 16.

She is appealing for prizes and has so far received support from 360 kids play area, Daytona Go-Karting, Don Ink Tattoo Studio, Mercure Parkside Hotel, and many other smaller local businesses. If you would like to support Sharla, email sharlanatasha@yahoo.co.uk

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust funds research to treat the symptoms of CF and to find an effective treatment. It also aims to ensure appropriate healthcare for those with CF and provides information, advice and support to people with CF and their families across the UK. Cystic Fibrosis is one of the most common, life-threatening diseases in the UK. It affects the internal organs, especially the lungs and digestive system, and sufferers have to endure a rigorous daily treatment regime including physiotherapy to clear the chest, take medication and dozens of enzyme pills to help digest food.

www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk