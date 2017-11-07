Sheep killed in callous knife attack in Milton Keynes

A sheep has been killed in a brutal and deliberate knife attack in Milton Keynes

It is believed to have taken place during the afternoon or night-time on Sunday, November 5.

An independent vet has examined the sheep’s remains and confirmed that the death was caused by a human rather than another animal. The vet also believes the attack was carried out using a knife.

The sheep was found in Ouzel Valley Park, Woughton on the Green, on land belonging to The Parks Trust.

Rob Riekie, landscape and operations director for The Parks Trust, said: “We are all devastated by this malicious, disturbing attack on one of our sheep. The remains were discovered by a member of the public which was incredibly distressing for them, and for the members of our team who attended the scene.

“This has been reported to Thames Valley Police and we would urge anyone with any information of the attack to contact them.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley police on 101 quoting CRN 43170330264.

