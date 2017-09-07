Shop owners who are a cornerstone of the community will bid a fond farewell

A couple who have run a store in Furzton for the last 32 years and become a cornerstone of the community are to retire.

Surinder Singh Manku and Balwinder Kaur Manku have run their shop at 3 Blackmoor Gate since 1985 and now the Premier convenience store is to be handed over.

Surinder Singh Manku and Balwinder Kaur Manku

It was the first shop to be opened on the estate and has become the cornerstone of the community area, after building up a strong and loyal customer base of people who have also become good friends.

The couple said: “We would like to thank all our customers for their business, loyalty and friendship.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the community of Furzton and we hope that the shop and the new owners continue to receive your support after our retirement.”

The shop owners have faced numerous obstacles, the most significant being a huge fire in 2004.

The shop reopened as soon as possible to ensure that community was served with minimal disruption.

The shop has also provided job opportunities for many people, often employing people in need.