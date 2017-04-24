Shoplifters steal tobacco worth £1,500 from Milton Keynes store

Police have released CCTV images in an appeal for information following an incident of shoplifting in Milton Keynes.

At around 8.20pm on Friday, cigarettes and tobacco products worth more than £1,500 were stolen from the Co-op Food Store in High Street, Newport Pagnell.

Investigating officer PC Lewis Jones, based at Milton Keynes police station, would like to speak to two men captured on CCTV entering the store at around the time of the offence, as it is believed the men can assist him with his enquiries.

If you are one of these men, or if you recognise them, please call PC Jones on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.