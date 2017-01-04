Shoppers in Milton Keynes dig deep and donate to good cause

The Lions Club of Bletchley have thanked the generosity of supermarket customers across Milton Keynes.

The club regularly hosts fundraisers to help a number of local charities.

Over the last week, the club has been outside Morrisons in Westgate and Tesco in Bletchley collecting cash donations and food parcels.

The team recieved food collections which filled 31 trolleys and £696 in cash.

The food and money will be dondated to the Food Cupboard in Bletchley.

The Food Cupboard is ran by St Mary’s church and works primarily through the council’s social services and also supports the Women’s Refuge.

The charity donates food parcels to both causes which are then passed on to those most in need.