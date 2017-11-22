Shoppers mourning death of popular Milton Keynes jacket potato man disgusted at theft of tribute flowers

Shoppers mourning the death of ‘Jack the Potato Man’ at the city centre market were disgusted when floral tributes to the popular trader were STOLEN by two women.

Jack sold hot jacket potatoes from a van on the market for around 30 years.

Shoppers and fellow traders alike were devastated when he lost his battle against cancer and passed away on Saturday.

“He had got to know many customers, remembering their names. He’d always be happy to chat and put the world to rights,”said one man.

“He was such a genuinely nice guy,” said another customer.

Many people left flowers and cards as tributes on the site where Jack’s van stood. Some of the cards shared stories and memories of Jack over the years.

But CCTV images showed two women picking up an armful of flowers and walking off with them.

“I can’t think of anything lower than that. They must be caught,” said one shopper.

Furious former customers are now spreading the CCTV images on social media in a bid that somebody recognises the two culprits.