Short story competition launched to celebrate MK50 in Milton Keynes

A romantic tryst in Oldbrook, alien encounters in Two Mile Ash or shocking revelations in Stony Stratford?

A short story competition to celebrate MK’s 50th birthday year has just been launched.

Budding writers with a great idea for a story set in Milton Keynes are invited to enter and winning entries will be published in an anthology later in the year.

Local authors Carole Matthews, Karen Guyler and Scott Dorward will judge the entries and award first, second and third prizes in two categories: 14-19 years and adults.

Community Learning MK has organised the competition to take part in the MK50 celebrations and stimulate creative writing with a local setting.

Stories should be set in Milton Keynes, past present or future, and be no longer than 1,050 words.

The deadline for submissions is April 21.

Kiln Farm-based digital print company, IngramSpark, will print an anthology of MK stories for purchase later in the year.

Full terms and conditions available by emailing mk50shortstory@milton-keynes.gov.uk