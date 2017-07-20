Shortlist announced for Milton Keynes Women Leaders’ Awards

Have your say

Hundreds of nominations were received for this year’s MK Women Leaders Awards this a shortlist of finalists announced.

Women Leaders founder, Jan Flawn, said: “Having completed our shortlisting day, I have to say I’ve been really impressed by everyone, but especially by the candidates for Female Entrepreneurs, Business Services and finally, Technology & Science.

“It is so wonderful to have such talented women in Milton Keynes and even more wonderful to have them reaching out to Women Leaders.

“It was impressive to see how many applicants we had from highly male-dominated careers”.

Many of the successful finalists took to twitter to share their news.

Laura Miller, founder of Milton Keynes Kids and finalist for Customer Service and Creative Industries, said: “Can’t believe it! So proud to be a finalist in two categories of the Women Leaders Awards Milton Keynes for Milton Keynes Kids @UK_WLs”.

The news didn’t stop there as Laura received a third email notifying her of another successful nomination for Community Impact – Voluntary.

“Eek! Finalist in THREE categories of Milton Keynes Women Leaders Awards – third email came after first two. How exciting”.

MK Dons SET received good news in their inbox as Angela Novell was named as a finalist in the Community Impact – Charity catergory.

They tweeted: “Congratulations to our very own @AngelaNovell who is a finalist for @UK_WLs Women Leaders awards 2017. We’re all very proud!”

Judging Day will occur on September 1 where it will be decided who will take home the award for their category.

Other finalists include, Lia Christodoulou from MKFM, Sally Murrer from MK Citizen, Dr. Tosin Somorin from Cranfield University, Rebecca Peck from Milton Keynes Council, Ros McFadden from MK Hospital and Karen Robson from Santander. See a list of all the finalists and their categories below.

You still have time to get involved with this year’s event. To become a sponsor, visit: http://www.womenleadersmk.co.uk/becoming-a-sponsor/.

Or do you know an inspirational woman in Peterborough? Nominations close July 30. To nominate, visit: http://www.womenleaderspb.co.uk/how-to-enter/online-application/.

FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR:

· Janthea Brigden – Nipperbout LTD

· Franzi Florack – MK Biergarten LTD

· Jean Gowin – Jeanius Consulting LTD

· Danielle Kendall – Team Hen

· Theresa Pope – TNH Enterprises

· Shalom Lloyd – Naturally Tribal Skincare

· Liz Male – Liz Male Consulting LTD

ENVIRONMENT & ENGINEERING

· Diane Webb – Intertek Transportation Technologies

· Dr. Tosin Somorin – Cranfield University

· Lisa Hathway – National Housebuilding Council

· Yolande Herbath – Transport Systems Catapult

· Jane Harbige – Niftylift

CUSTOMER SERVICE

· Danielle Kendall – Team Hen

· Kathy Howard – YMCA Milton Keynes

· Rebecca Peck – Milton Keynes Council

· Lorraine Bateson – National Housebuilding Council

· Fran Soleilhac – Cambridge Weight Plan

· Laura Miller – Milton Keynes Kids

CREATIVE INDUSTRIES

· Jane Hayward – WSA

· Jean Gowin – Jeanius Consulting LTD

· Victoria Mayes – MK Gallery

· Jacqui Wilkins – Visual Identity LTD

· Sally Murrer – MK Citizen/Johnston Press

· Laura Miller – Milton Keynes Kids

EMERGING LEADER

· Sarah Lipscomb – Arcadis

· Franzi Florack – MK Biergarten LTD

· Maegan Bell – Network Rail

· Hannah O’Neill – MKC, MK Equality Council and MK Labour Party

· Michelle Pilsworth – Santander

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

· Dr. Haido Valachos – Central NW London – Milton Keynes NHS Trust

· Sarah Lipscomb – Arcadis

· Lisa Mantle – Howes Percival

· Maegan Bell – Network Rail

· Julie Stayte – Volkswagen Financial Services

· Nikki Adams – Ad Valorem Accountancy Services LTD

PUBLIC SERVICES

· Dr. Haido Vlachose - Central NW London – Milton Keynes NHS Trust

· Rebecca Peck – Milton Keynes Council

· Ros McFadden – MK Hospital

· Hannah O’Neill – MKC, MK Equality Council and MK Labour Party

· Micheala Beaney – PJ Care LTD

COMMUNITY IMPACT – CHARITY

· Marie Bradburn – SIEVEMK Gateway

· Kathy Howard – YMCA Milton Keynes

· Angela Novell – MK Dons SET

COMMUNITY IMPACT - PROFESSIONAL

· Kim Opszala – Dentons

· Ester McDermott – Dentons

· Beth Metclaf – OU Students Association

· Olga Norford – MK Citizen/Johnston Press

· Jane Harbige – Niftylift

· Lia Christodoulou – MKFM

COMMUNITY IMPACT – VOLUNTARY

· Laura Miller – Milton Keynes Kids

· Padma Cheriyan – RNIB

· Ros McFadden – MK Hospital

· Sue Payne

· Jacky Scott – MK Gallery

BUSINESS SERVICES

· Jane Hayward – WSA

· Lisa Spearman – Mercer & Hole

· Jo Nicholas – TMX Healthcare LTD

· Sandra Evans & Julie Blunt – The Art of Work LTD

· Liz Male – Liz Male Consulting LTD

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

· Madeleine Brasier – University of Liverpool

· Padma Cheriyan – RNIB

· Ros McFadden – MK Hospital

· Dr. Tosin Somorin – Cranfield University

· Loraine Martins MBE – Networld Rail

· Lisa Blakey – Santander

INSPIRATIONAL MALE SUPPORTING A WOMEN LEADER

· Stuart Moore – SPM Business Consultants

· Neil Russell – PJ Care LTD

· Simon DeMaid – Howes Percival

SUPPLY CHAIN

· Hawwa Dorrington – Bourne Leisure

· Karen Robson - Santander