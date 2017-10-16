Shutters at the ready for Milton Keynes photography competition

BMI The Saxon Clinic is launching a photography competition for photographers to capture the beauty and character of the town which is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Milton Keynes was designated a new town in 1967, taking its name from an existing village o the same name. At the time, Milton Keynes was developed to alleviate a housing problem in London and soon became a commercial centre for Buckingham.

Now the town’s private hospital is asking photographers of all ages and abilities to submit their entries to a competition and stand a chance of winning a share of over £600 in cash prizes.

Moira Stokoe, executive director of BMI The Saxon Clinic, in Chadwick Drive, said: “Our hospital has been open here in Milton Keynes since 1986 and many of our staff, patients and Consultants live within just 10 miles. We are very much a part of the community, and welcome the opportunity to get involved in this competition and to show everyone the individual character of our town.”

The competition is open in the following categories, with entrants asked to submit their photographs to saxonphotos@bmihealthcare.co.uk by Thursday, November 30, 2017.

Category One – Adults ages 17 and over

Category Two – Children ages 16 and under

The entries will be judged by Moira Stokoe, with Ben Raza, news editor of the Milton Keynes Citizen, and local freelance, professional photographers Jane Russell and Richard Yazdi.

As well as the competition prizes, the winning entries will also be put on display within the hospital.

For more details about the competition, visit www.bmihealthcare.co.uk/saxon