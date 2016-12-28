‘Sick’ vandals damage disabled van in Milton Keynes

The son of a 96-year-old disabled woman has slammed ‘sick’ vandals who damaged the van he uses to help his ill mother.

Tony Harris, 54, is a full time carer for his mum Angela and is ‘devastated’ at not being able to get his elderly mother out of the house for Christmas.

Tony has CCTV around his Lake’s Estate home which captured four youths bending and stamping on part of the van which attaches to a wheelchair lift (pictured).

Tony explains: “The part of the van which is damage is needed to get my mum into it safely - it still runs and I can drive in it.

“I can’t get my mum into it anymore, which is the whole point of having a disabled van and wheelchair lift.

“Our Christmas holiday plans to Brighton were ruined, I told her that we wouldn’t be able to go and she was so upset. She’s worried we won’t get another Christmas to go together.”

“I feel like they’re taking the mick out disabled people, they don’t understand how important it is to us.

“I have tried so hard to help my mum get out and about and now I have to start again, she’s so disappointed she has to stay at home this Christmas.”

Tony’s wife Janice suffers from hereditary spastic paraplegia which has left her also needing a wheelchair.

“We rely on this van everyday,” Tony added.

“These teenagers have damaged it with brute force just because they thought it was a laugh, but honestly my mum, wife and I are disgusted.

“Our Christmas plans to go to Brighton were ruined, she was so sad that we couldn’t go. We’re looking at a £600 bill to have the van fixed but as a full time carer to my wife and mother I just can’t afford it.”